Casualties as helicopter crashes near kindergarten outside Kyiv

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :A helicopter crashed near a kindergarten outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, causing casualties, the region's governor said Wednesday.

In a video that circulated online from the aftermath of the incident, cries could be heard at the scene which was consumed by a fire.

"In the city of Brovary, a helicopter fell near a kindergarten and a residential building," the head of the Kyiv regional administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, said on Telegram.

"At the time of the tragedy, children and employees were in the kindergarten," he added.

"There are casualties." He said that medics and police were working at the scene.

A police spokeswoman told local television that five people were wounded and there were also deaths, but did not provide any details.

The town of Brovary is located some 20 kilometres (12 miles) northeast of Kyiv.

Russian and Ukrainian forces fought for control of Brovary in the early stages of Moscow's invasion until Russia's troops withdrew in early April.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to pro-Western Ukraine on February 24 last year.