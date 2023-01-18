UrduPoint.com

Casualties As Helicopter Crashes Near Kindergarten Outside Kyiv

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Casualties as helicopter crashes near kindergarten outside Kyiv

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :A helicopter crashed near a kindergarten outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, causing casualties, the region's governor said Wednesday.

In a video that circulated online from the aftermath of the incident, cries could be heard at the scene which was consumed by a fire.

"In the city of Brovary, a helicopter fell near a kindergarten and a residential building," the head of the Kyiv regional administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, said on Telegram.

"At the time of the tragedy, children and employees were in the kindergarten," he added.

"There are casualties." He said that medics and police were working at the scene.

A police spokeswoman told local television that five people were wounded and there were also deaths, but did not provide any details.

The town of Brovary is located some 20 kilometres (12 miles) northeast of Kyiv.

Russian and Ukrainian forces fought for control of Brovary in the early stages of Moscow's invasion until Russia's troops withdrew in early April.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to pro-Western Ukraine on February 24 last year.

Related Topics

Fire Police Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Brovary February April TV From

Recent Stories

Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraterna ..

Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraternal consultative meeting

20 minutes ago
 Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadf ..

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadfast partners

2 hours ago
 KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochista ..

Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati T ..

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.