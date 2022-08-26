Casualties fearded as building collapses in Nigerian capital

ABUJA, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :A three-story building under reconstruction in a suburb of Abuja, the Nigerian capital, collapsed early Friday, leaving an unknown number of people trapped, an official said.

At least four injured persons have been rescued from the rubble of the building, which suddenly caved in during a rainfall in Kubwa, a suburban area of the capital city, early in the day, said National Emergency Management Agency spokesman Ezekiel Manzo.