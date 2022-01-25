Casualties in crush at Africa Cup of Nations stadium - tournament organisers

Yaoundé, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Casualties have been recorded after a crush outside a stadium in the Cameroonian capital Yaounde during an Africa Cup of Nations match on Monday, tournament organisers told AFP.

"There was a crush as can happen when there is a stampede. We are waiting for reliable information on the number of casualties in this tragic incident," said Abel Mbengue, spokesperson for the Africa Cup of Nations organising committee.