Casualties In Hawaii Wildfires Reach 89, Toll May Rise: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The death toll from wildfires on Hawaii's Mau island reached 89, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said late Saturday, fearing the casualties may further rise.

"You're all wondering what we saw on the ground today. There have been more fatalities. (�) There are 89 fatalities, that have been measured," said Green in a news conference, according to Hawaii News Now.

The Maui wildfires are the "largest natural disaster Hawaii has ever experienced," said Green, adding: "It's been also a natural disaster that's going to take an incredible amount of time to recover from." The financial burden of the losses caused by the wildfires has reached $6 billion with around 2,200 structures destroyed, said Green.

Maui police chief John Pelletier said that "patience, prayers, and perseverance" are needed considering the scale of the disaster.

Two people have been identified among the 89 dead but only 3% of the worst-hit area has been searched.

He also urged people to provide DNAs, if they have missing loved ones, for identification.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell said: "On behalf of President Biden, I just wanted to start by expressing how deeply impacted we know this community is and that our prayers are with everybody that has been impacted by this truly, truly tragic event."

