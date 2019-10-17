Catalan leader calls for 'immediate halt' to violence

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Catalan president Quim Torra called for an "immediate halt" to the violent clashes that rocked Barcelona for a third night on Wednesday, saying it was harming the image of the separatist movement.

"We will not permit incidents like those we are seeing in the streets. This has to stop right now. There is no reason nor justification for burning cars, nor any other vandalism," he said after protesters angered by Spain's jailing of nine separatist leaders fought running battles with riot police in the Catalan capital.