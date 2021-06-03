UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Catalan Leader Hopes Spain Won't Oppose Immunity Ruling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Catalan leader hopes Spain won't oppose immunity ruling

Brussels, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Catalonia's former leader Carles Puigdemont on Thursday said he hoped Spain will not overturn a court ruling restoring his immunity and that of two Catalan colleagues, all of whom sit in the European Parliament.

The Luxembourg-based EU General Court on Wednesday issued that decision which suspends a March parliamentary order lifting the immunity of Puigdemont and former Catalan ministers Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati.

The three are wanted in Spain on allegations of sedition following an attempt by the Catalan region to gain independence through a referendum that Madrid ruled was unconstitutional.

"Restoring our immunity does not infringe on any right of Parliament. In fact, it is the opposite. by protecting the political rights of three of its members, it comes out to strengthen it.

That is why we hope that they (Spain) will not oppose this decision," Puigdemont told a media conference held in the European Parliament building in Brussels.

Comin added that "never before has the Luxembourg court given back -- even in a provisional manner -- the immunity of MEPs who lost it through a parliamentary decision. It's the first time, and it's a precedent." He noted though that the ruling now allowed the three to serve as MEPs "in all the (European) Union -- except in one country, which is Spain".

The trio's lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, said a final decision on the issue by the court would be made within a year and a half.

Their arguments against the parliament's effort to strip them of immunity is based on technical and procedural challenges as well as claims of political persecution by Spain.

Related Topics

Parliament Immunity Brussels Luxembourg Madrid Independence Spain March Media All Court

Recent Stories

Momina Mustehsan comes in support of Alizeh Shah a ..

15 seconds ago

Zeeshan Aziz - Meet one of Pakistan's leading digi ..

3 minutes ago

SBP says economic recovery, industrial activity in ..

26 minutes ago

55,135 hoax calls received at 15 last month

27 minutes ago

Yellen calls for standardized measurements on gree ..

27 minutes ago

Russian Government Doing Everything Possible to Su ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.