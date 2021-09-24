Catalan leader out of jail after arrest in Sardinia: AFP

Sassari, Italy, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Exiled former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, arrested in Italy at Spain's request over an independence referendum that Madrid ruled illegal, left jail on Friday, an AFP reporter said.

Earlier, his lawyer Agostinangelo Marras said that contrary to his previous statement, the 58-year-old was free to leave the country but would attend the next hearing in his extradition fight, on October 4.