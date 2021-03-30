UrduPoint.com
Catalan Separatist Candidate Fails To Win Regional Presidency

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Catalonia's regional parliament rejected Tuesday for the second time a separatist candidate's bid to be elected the next leader of the Spanish region, due to divisions among pro-independence parties which control the chamber.

Pere Aragones of the leftist ERC party got 42 votes in favour and 61 against, with 32 abstentions from the region's other major separatist party, the more hardline "Together for Catalonia" (JxC).

To succeed he needed more votes for him than against him in the 135-seat chamber.

Aragones had already failed a first bid Friday when the bar was higher -- he needed an absolute majority of at least 68 in favour that time around.

The Catalan parliament now has less than two months to elect a president for the wealthy northeastern region, or else new elections will be triggered.

Three parties which back Catalan independence boosted their majority in the assembly in regional elections on February 14, winning 74 seats, but they remain deeply split over strategy.

Aragones, Catalonia's acting president, only has the support of his 32 ERC lawmakers and the nine belonging to far-left, separatist party CUP.

JxC is unhappy with the more conciliatory tone adopted by the ERC towards Spain's central government since Catalonia's failed 2017 independence bid.

The ERC now favours a negotiated strategy to achieve independence and sometimes helps Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's minority government to pass bills in the national parliament.

JxC, which is run by former regional president Carles Puigdemont from Belgium where he fled to escape arrest following the failed 2017 secession bid, wants to keep up a confrontational approach.

JxC lawmaker and spokeswoman Elsa Artadi said details still needed to be "settled" on an agreement on a new Catalan regional government to ensure there is "unity of action" in the pro-independence camp.

Aragones said he was "convinced" the two sides would eventually reach an agreement.

"It's a matter of will, because we have shared goals," he added.

A region of around 7.8 million people with its own distinct language, Catalonia remains deeply divided over the issue of independence, with 45.1 percent in favour and 49.9 percent against according to a December poll.

