Catalan separatist divisions block election of new regional leader

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Catalonia's regional parliament rejected Friday separatist Pere Aragones' bid to be elected the next leader of the Spanish region as pro-independence parties which have a majority in the chamber were divided over his candidacy.

Aragones, Catalonia's acting president who belongs the more moderate ERC party, got 42 votes in favour, 61 against and 32 abstentions in a first ballot following a long debate.

That left him far from the 68 "Yes" votes he needed for the required absolute majority of the 135-seat house.

He now faces a second vote on Tuesday when the bar will be lower and instead of an absolute majority he will simply need more votes for him than against him.

If he fails again the regional parliament has two months to elect a new leaders or else fresh elections must be held in the wealthy northeastern region.

Catalonia's three main separatist parties boosted their majority in the assembly in a regional election on February 14, winning 74 seats, but they remain deeply split over strategy and failed to rally around Aragones during Friday's vote.

The "Together for Catalonia" (JxC) party, which has governed in coalition with the ERC since 2015 abstained from voting.

He only captured the 33 votes of his ERC party and the nine belonging to far-left, separatist CUP formation.

JxC is unhappy with the more conciliatory tone adopted by the ERC towards Spain's central government since Catalonia's failed 2017 independence bid.

"If we don't want to waste this historic opportunity...we all must overcome mistrust," Aragones told the regional parliament before the vote.

He also called for the quick resumption of talks with Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's central government to try to resolve the crisis over the region's separatist drive.

But the two sides are far apart on the issue, with separatist parties demanding a legal referendum on independence and an amnesty for its leaders in jail or on the run for their role in the 2017 independence bid.

Sanchez opposes a referendum, offering instead greater autonomy for the wealthy region and a possible pardon for the separatist leaders.

The ERC won 33 seats in last month's election, one more than JxC.

A region of around 7.8 million people which has its own distinct language, Catalonia remains deeply divided over the issue of independence, with 45.1 percent in favour and 49.9 percent against according to a December poll.