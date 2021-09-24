Catalan separatist leader 'must be brought to justice': Spain PM

Madrid, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Exiled Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont "must be brought to justice," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Friday, a day after the former regional head was arrested in Italy after fleeing Spain.

"It is clear that Carles Puigdemont must be brought to justice and stand trial" over his involvement in the failed 2017 Catalan independence bid for which he is wanted by Spain, Sanchez told a news conference.