Catalan Separatist MEPs Blame 'persecution' For Immunity Loss

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Catalan separatist MEPs blame 'persecution' for immunity loss

Brussels, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Three Catalan separatist MEPs on Tuesday blamed a European Parliament vote stripping them of their immunity on "political persecution" by Spain, which wants to try them on sedition charges.

"This is a sad day for the European Parliament... This is a clear case of political persecution," one of them, former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, told a media conference after the ballot.

