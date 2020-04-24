'Catastrophic' German business morale hits historic low: Ifo

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :German business confidence plummeted to a record low in April as firms fret over the coronavirus fallout, the closely-watched Ifo survey said Friday, describing morale as "catastrophic".

The institute's monthly business climate index tumbled to 74.3 points, down from March's 85.9 points.

"This is the lowest value ever recorded, and never before has the index fallen so drastically," Ifo chief Clemens Fuest said in a statement. "Companies have never been so pessimistic about the coming months."