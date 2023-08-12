Open Menu

Catch 'em All: Pokemon Hooks Kids, Parents And Investors

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2023 | 09:31 AM

Catch 'em all: Pokemon hooks kids, parents and investors

Yokohama, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Dressed up and ready for battle, around 10,000 Pokemon fans have descended on Yokohama in Japan this weekend, looking for fun but also collector's item cards potentially worth serious money.

Since the launch of Pokemon cards in 1996 following the hit computer game of the same name -- meaning "pocket monsters" -- an astounding 53 billion cards have been printed.

Almost 30 years on, the card game remains hugely popular as contestants take each other on with cards representing the monsters and their different attributes.

The Pokemon World Championships, being held this weekend in Japan for the first time ever, will see the world's best players of the video and the card game battle it out for cash prizes at an event attended by thousands.

"I have been playing since I was a kid," Ajay Sridhar, 33, who travelled halfway around the world from New York to attend with his cards, told AFP as he explained why he was hooked.

"It's just the competition, it's the community... A lot of my oldest friends I've met through Pokemon," he said.

"It's kind of like chess, where if you didn't play chess and you were watching a high-level chess match, you wouldn't know what was going on," said Gilbert McLaughlin, 27, from Scotland.

"But once you get to a certain skill level, there is a lot of depth and complexity to it." - Catch 'em all - Ranging from Pikachu the mouse to Jigglypuff the balloon to the jackal-headed Lucario, there are now more than 1,000 different Pokemon characters, with new "generations" released every few years.

While they have always been swapped and collected, the cards' value has exploded in recent years, not just among fans of the game but also among investors with little or no past interest.

Factors determining value include the cards' rareness, the character (Mew, Mewtwo, Pikachu and Charizard tend to be more valuable) and the artist, who is indicated on the card.

Websites have sprung up dedicated to helping people understand the dizzying array of different cards and their myriad markings, complete with charts showing their value over time.

The most expensive ever sold was in 2021 when US YouTuber Logan Paul paid -- in a Dubai hotel room to a "mystery" seller -- $5.28 million for a supposedly unique, mint-condition "PSA Grade 10 Pikachu".

The following year, Logan, 28, hung the card -- inside a protective plastic case attached to a gold chain -- around his neck at a WWE wrestling event in Texas.

- Fisticuffs - Hiroshi Goto is an expert in Pokemon cards who has written a book with advice on how to make money from them.

He said that when he ran a shop selling the cards in the 2000s, his customers were mostly "schoolkids with their dads taking part in tournaments together." But since the 20th anniversary in 2016, "the perception of cards evolved into being not just toys for children but also items appreciated by adults, collector's items with a tangible value." Demand is such that the Pokemon Company has had to increase production.

in Japan and the United States there have been instances of physical fights, including one outside a shop in the Japanese city of Osaka in July that went viral on social media.

There have been cases of shops selling Pokemon cards being broken into in normally low-crime Japan in recent months.

The gold-rush has also sparked a boom in fake cards.

Paul, for instance, paid $3.75 million in 2021 for a "sealed & authenticated" box of first-edition booster packs that turned out to contain "G.I. Joe" cards instead, according to one of his videos.

- Bargains - On the sidelines in Yokohama, collectors were busy swapping and selling their cards, including Jeffrey Ng, happy after buying 10 cards for $1,700. He now hopes to sell them for a profit.

"Conventions like this one are a good place to meet other collectors," he told AFP.

All cards are painstakingly conceived and designed in the same place, the Tokyo offices of Creatures Inc, which along with Nintendo and Game Freak own the Pokemon Company.

Creatures executive Atsushi Nagashima said while the firm was "very happy" about the success of the cards, "that doesn't change how we do our job."Creatures employs 18 testers who spend their working days playing Pokemon to make sure that the new cards fit harmoniously with the vast number of existing ones.

"(But) we never hire people from competitions," said Kohei Kobayashi, another manager at Creatures. "We want to leave the good players where they are, there where they shine."

Related Topics

World Social Media Hotel Dubai Company Job Yokohama Osaka Tokyo Same Logan New York Japan United States Money July 2016 Gold Event All From Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2023

31 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2023

1 hour ago
 PPP to organize Independence Day rallies on Aug 14 ..

PPP to organize Independence Day rallies on Aug 14 in district headquarters of S ..

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Committee for FNC Elections 2023 emphasi ..

Abu Dhabi Committee for FNC Elections 2023 emphasises centres&#039; preparedness ..

10 hours ago
 ADX’s profits total AED43 billion in one week, H ..

ADX’s profits total AED43 billion in one week, H1 results continue momentum

10 hours ago
 Youth are an essential pillar for building a susta ..

Youth are an essential pillar for building a sustainable future: DoE Chairman

10 hours ago
President calls for adoption of universal values t ..

President calls for adoption of universal values to promote interfaith harmony, ..

10 hours ago
 Polish govt plays anti-EU, anti-German card ahead ..

Polish govt plays anti-EU, anti-German card ahead of polls

10 hours ago
 Improving living standard of common man - a top pr ..

Improving living standard of common man - a top priority of AJK Govt: Anwaar ul ..

10 hours ago
 Evenepoel becomes youngest world time trial champi ..

Evenepoel becomes youngest world time trial champion

10 hours ago
 Preparations afoot to celebrate Independence Day i ..

Preparations afoot to celebrate Independence Day in AJK

10 hours ago
 Sardar Shah announces to open PITHM campuses in Hy ..

Sardar Shah announces to open PITHM campuses in Hyderabad, Sukkur

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous