UrduPoint.com

Catering Companies Fined 4,000 Riyals For Hajj Food Quality Violation In Makkah Mukarma

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Catering companies fined 4,000 Riyals for hajj food quality violation in Makkah Mukarma

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Two catering companies responsible for providing thrice a day food to Pakistani pilgrims in Makkah Mukarma have been fined 4,000 Riyals for failing to uphold food quality standards and neglecting their duty to provide satisfactory meals to the intending pilgrims performing Hajj under the Government scheme.

Chief food officer, Farooq Haider told APP that stringent food quality standards had been upheld to prioritize the well-being and contentment of the pilgrims throughout their Hajj journey.

Currently, in Makkah, he said a total of 13 catering companies were tasked with providing three daily meals to Pakistani Hajj pilgrims residing in nine sectors.

In order to ensure the utmost quality of food, each kitchen is staffed with dedicated personnel called "Moavineen." These measures are in place to uphold rigorous standards of food quality.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Hashim, overseeing sectors 8 and 9, has shared details about the accommodations in Batha Quraish, Makkah.

There are 13 newly constructed buildings, designed to house 6,317 pilgrims, offering convenience as they are located a mere three kilometres away from the Haram Sharif. Each of these buildings is equipped with four lifts, ensuring smooth mobility.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Makkah From Government

Recent Stories

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Sh ..

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House Attack Case

3 hours ago

‘Elections 'll be only when I'll get them hold,’: says Zardari, claiming to ..

3 hours ago
 Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah ..

Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi langua ..

3 hours ago
 National Tracking Centre monitors movement of Truc ..

National Tracking Centre monitors movement of Trucks and Shipments around the cl ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.