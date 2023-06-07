Catering companies fined 4,000 Riyals for hajj food quality violation in Makkah Mukarma

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Two catering companies responsible for providing thrice a day food to Pakistani pilgrims in Makkah Mukarma have been fined 4,000 Riyals for failing to uphold food quality standards and neglecting their duty to provide satisfactory meals to the intending pilgrims performing Hajj under the Government scheme.

Chief food officer, Farooq Haider told APP that stringent food quality standards had been upheld to prioritize the well-being and contentment of the pilgrims throughout their Hajj journey.

Currently, in Makkah, he said a total of 13 catering companies were tasked with providing three daily meals to Pakistani Hajj pilgrims residing in nine sectors.

In order to ensure the utmost quality of food, each kitchen is staffed with dedicated personnel called "Moavineen." These measures are in place to uphold rigorous standards of food quality.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Hashim, overseeing sectors 8 and 9, has shared details about the accommodations in Batha Quraish, Makkah.

There are 13 newly constructed buildings, designed to house 6,317 pilgrims, offering convenience as they are located a mere three kilometres away from the Haram Sharif. Each of these buildings is equipped with four lifts, ensuring smooth mobility.

