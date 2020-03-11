UrduPoint.com
Cathay Pacific 2019 Profits Plunged 28%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 09:50 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Cathay Pacific on Wednesday said profits plunged 28 percent in 2019 as it reeled from political unrest in Hong Kong, while it warned fresh financial woes lay ahead owing to the spread of the coronavirus.

The flagship carrier reported an attributable profit of HK$1.7 billion (US$220 million) for 2019, a significant drop from the HK$2.3 billion it made in 2018.

