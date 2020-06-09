Cathay Pacific announces US$5 bn recapitalisation plan

Hong Kong, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Cathay Pacific announced a HK$39 billion ($5 billion) recapitalisation plan on Tuesday with Hong Kong's government providing loans in exchange for a stake in the company as it battles a crippling downturn caused by the coronavirus.

"Cathay Pacific has explored available options and believes that a recapitalisation is required to ensure it has sufficient liquidity to weather this current crisis," the flagship Hong Kong carrier said in a statement to the city's stock exchange.