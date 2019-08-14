UrduPoint.com
Cathay Pacific Caught In Crossfire Of Hong Kong's Crisis

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 01:50 PM

Cathay Pacific caught in crossfire of Hong Kong's crisis

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Cathay Pacific has flown into a storm of controversy generated by the Hong Kong protests that has left it trying to appease an angry Beijing while not alienating its home market.

More than 10 weeks of sometimes-violent demonstrations have wracked the semi-autonomous city, with millions taking to the streets to demand democratic reforms and police accountability.

Over the past week the airline has emerged as a target on the mainland after some of its 27,000-strong workforce took part in, or voiced support for, the protests.

China's aviation regulator demanded that the airline prevent such staff from working on flights to the mainland or those routed through Chinese airspace.

It also ordered the carrier to hand over identity information for employees on mainland-bound flights -- declaring unapproved flights would not be allowed in.

Executives scrambled to reassure authorities that the company has no truck with the demonstrators, vowing to sack any employee who takes part in an "illegal protest".

It has since fired two employees, suspended a pilot linked to the demonstrations and said it will comply with China's regulators.

