Cathay Pacific says it lost $2.8 billion in 2020

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific said Wednesday it suffered a $2.8 billion loss last year as the coronavirus pandemic hammered its business.

"The Cathay Pacific Group experienced the most challenging 12 months of its more than 70-year history in 2020," chairman Patrick Healy said in a statement attached to the company's annual report.