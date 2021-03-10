Cathay Pacific Says It Lost $2.8 Billion In 2020
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 09:30 AM
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific said Wednesday it suffered a $2.8 billion loss last year as the coronavirus pandemic hammered its business.
"The Cathay Pacific Group experienced the most challenging 12 months of its more than 70-year history in 2020," chairman Patrick Healy said in a statement attached to the company's annual report.