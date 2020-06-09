UrduPoint.com
Cathay Pacific Unveils US$5 Bn Bailout Plan

Tue 09th June 2020

Cathay Pacific unveils US$5 bn bailout plan

Hong Kong, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Cathay Pacific announced a HK$39 billion ($5 billion) government-led bailout plan on Tuesday as it battles a crippling downturn caused by the coronavirus.

Like many airlines hammered by the crisis, the Hong Kong carrier has seen passenger numbers all but evaporate in recent months leaving most of its fleet sitting on the tarmac and the company haemorrhaging cash.

On Tuesday the airline announced a sweeping proposal to inject liquidity and keep it afloat with the help of Hong Kong's government.

"Cathay Pacific has explored available options and believes that a recapitalisation is required to ensure it has sufficient liquidity to weather this current crisis," Cathay said in a statement to the city's stock exchange.

The bulk of the new capital will come from new shares issued to Aviation 2020, a company owned by the Hong Kong government, as well as a HK$7.8 billion bridge loan from the government.

Under the proposal, it will raise about HK$11.7 billion in a rights issue on the basis of seven rights shares for every 11 existing shares held, while preference shares for the government would raise HK$19.5billion and warrants would garner HK$1.95 billion, subject to adjustment.

The South China Morning Post reported that it is the first time Hong Kong's government has directly injected money into a private company.

