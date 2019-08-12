UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cathay Pacific Warns It Could Fire Staff For Supporting 'illegal Protests'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 12:40 PM

Cathay Pacific warns it could fire staff for supporting 'illegal protests'

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific warned its staff on Monday that they could be fired if they "support or participate in illegal protests", as the airline comes under pressure from Beijing.

The warning in a message to staff from chief executive Rupert Hogg also specifically warned employees not to support or participate in a new protest at Hong Kong airport called Monday.

Related Topics

Protest Beijing Hong Kong From Airport

Recent Stories

Saudi Crown Prince meets Yemeni President

1 hour ago

Coalition Forces intercept, down Houthi-launched d ..

2 hours ago

Typhoon Lekima kills 44 in eastern China

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 August 2019

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.