Cathay Pacific warns it could fire staff for supporting 'illegal protests'

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific warned its staff on Monday that they could be fired if they "support or participate in illegal protests", as the airline comes under pressure from Beijing.

The warning in a message to staff from chief executive Rupert Hogg also specifically warned employees not to support or participate in a new protest at Hong Kong airport called Monday.