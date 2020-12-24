UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Catholic Archbishop Of Minsk Allowed Entry To Belarus For Christmas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Catholic Archbishop of Minsk allowed entry to Belarus for Christmas

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The Catholic Archbishop of Minsk, who was refused entry to Belarus in August after he condemned a crackdown on the opposition, was allowed back into the country in time for Christmas, the Church said Thursday.

In late August Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz, who is a Belarusian citizen, was refused entry to Belarus after a holiday in neighbouring Poland.

While there he had given an interview to a local radio station calling for an end to police violence against protesters and demanding the resignation of strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko, who that month had won re-election in a vote the opposition said was rigged.

The press secretary for the Belarusian Catholic Church, Yury Sanko, told AFP that the 74-year-old archbishop had returned to Belarus on Thursday from Poland, where he had remained since August.

"He is already in Minsk preparing for the festive service," Sanko said.

On Tuesday Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei and nuncio in Belarus Ante Jozic simultaneously said that there was "no obstacle" to the religious leader's return.

Makei also said that Pope Francis had lobbied for the Belarusian archbishop.

In November Lukashenko, who is continuing to face down months of protests against his rule, had accused Kondrusiewicz of plotting to "destroy the country".

According to the Church, the Minsk archbishop will lead services on Christmas Eve.

The Church estimates that Catholics make up about 15 percent of the 9.5 million population in Belarus, while the majority are Orthodox Christian believers.

Related Topics

Police Christmas Vote Minsk Vladimir Putin Lead Belarus Poland August November Church Christian From Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Aldar Resident ..

1 minute ago

Misbahul Haq parts ways with Islamabad United

15 minutes ago

EDA hosts US, UAE officials in discussion on histo ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah academy organises lecture on &#039;Sharjah ..

1 hour ago

HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 local players categ ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.