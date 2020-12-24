Catholic Archbishop of Minsk allowed entry to Belarus for Christmas

(@FahadShabbir)

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The Catholic Archbishop of Minsk, who was refused entry to Belarus in August after he condemned a crackdown on the opposition, was allowed back into the country in time for Christmas, the Church said Thursday.

In late August Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz, who is a Belarusian citizen, was refused entry to Belarus after a holiday in neighbouring Poland.

While there he had given an interview to a local radio station calling for an end to police violence against protesters and demanding the resignation of strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko, who that month had won re-election in a vote the opposition said was rigged.

The press secretary for the Belarusian Catholic Church, Yury Sanko, told AFP that the 74-year-old archbishop had returned to Belarus on Thursday from Poland, where he had remained since August.

"He is already in Minsk preparing for the festive service," Sanko said.

On Tuesday Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei and nuncio in Belarus Ante Jozic simultaneously said that there was "no obstacle" to the religious leader's return.

Makei also said that Pope Francis had lobbied for the Belarusian archbishop.

In November Lukashenko, who is continuing to face down months of protests against his rule, had accused Kondrusiewicz of plotting to "destroy the country".

According to the Church, the Minsk archbishop will lead services on Christmas Eve.

The Church estimates that Catholics make up about 15 percent of the 9.5 million population in Belarus, while the majority are Orthodox Christian believers.