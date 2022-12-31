Catholic controversy over two popes in the Vatican

Vatican City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :The shock retirement in 2013 of pope Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday aged 95, raised serious questions within the Roman Catholic Church about the extent to which there could be two "men in white" at the Vatican.

His decision at the age of 85 to become the first pontiff to step down in almost 600 years also created a precedent that has loomed over the papacy of his successor, Pope Francis.

Benedict chose to be known as "pope emeritus" and said he would live "hidden from the world" in a former convent inside the Vatican grounds.

The unique decision to accommodate both a pope and his predecessor within the tiny city state provoked surprise in some quarters, amid concern that Benedict's presence could make it harder for Francis to make St.

Peter's chair his own.

The unusual cohabitation initially went without a hitch.

But while Benedict stuck at first to his promise to carry out a life of quiet contemplation and academic research, he later weighed in on the explosive issues of clerical sex abuse and whether the priesthood could be opened to married men.

His contribution to a book in January 2020 on celibacy was seen as a strategic attempt to undermine Francis and boost the cause of a combative ultra-conservative wing of the Church.