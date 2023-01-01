UrduPoint.com

Catholics In Jerusalem Mourn 'great' Ex-pope Benedict

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Catholics in Jerusalem mourn 'great' ex-pope Benedict

Jerusalem, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Church bells tolled for the death of ex-pope Benedict XVI in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday, where Catholics revered their "great" former pontiff.

Standing before the ancient stones of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Christians believe Jesus was buried, seminarian Matteo Sassano said he had been praying for the retired pope, who died on Saturday.

"Pope Benedict was a great pope... also, a great companion of Pope Francis," said Sassano, 33, from Italy.

The death of Benedict, nearly a decade after his shock resignation, ends a remarkable era in which he and his successor lived alongside one another within the Vatican walls.

The Holy See's top representative in Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, called for all priests to celebrate a mass for Benedict.

"(We) ask all Churches and monasteries to ring the bells as is our tradition... May the Lord grant him eternal rest!" Pizzaballa wrote.

Jerusalem and the wider Holy Land draw large numbers of pilgrims from among the world's 1.3 billion Catholics.

Veronica Orzelek, 23, said people in her home country of Poland would "absolutely" be in mourning.

The German-born pontiff was seen as "a signature kind of character" in Poland, Orzelek said on the cobbled Saint Francis Street.

- 'Peaceful man' - Don Faller, an American visitor, said he "more or less" agreed with Benedict's traditionalist approach which drew criticism from some within the church.

"It's a continuation of old-style Catholicism which is very conservative," said the 65-year-old, praising the late pope as "a peaceful man".

Benedict in 2009 toured the cities of Jerusalem, Bethlehem and Nazareth, which are all home to sacred Christian sites.

While visiting the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the pope offered his "fraternal encouragement" to the clergy and congregation "who serve the beloved Church in the Holy Land." The visit was remembered by shopkeeper Tony Quttujan as one which brought Israeli forces to the city's Christian quarter.

"They want to prove that they are protecting the famous people," lamented the 60-year-old, in his ceramics store.

Israel seized east Jerusalem and its Old City in the 1967 Six-Day War.

The late pontiff was described Saturday as a "true friend of the State of Israel and the Jewish people" by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, meanwhile, praised Benedict for his "support for the freedom and independence of the Palestinian people."In the heart of the Old City, the sound of priests singing drifted across the courtyard where the Italian seminarian remembered the late pope.

"We will accompany him with prayers," said Sassano.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Israel Visit Died Nazareth Jerusalem Man Bethlehem Independence Italy Poland May Sunday Church Jew Christian All From Top Billion

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World R ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World Records welcoming New Year of 2 ..

2 hours ago
 2.1 million riders used public and shared transpor ..

2.1 million riders used public and shared transport means during New Year’s Ev ..

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt&#039;s Ismailia Gov ..

2 hours ago
 ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geog ..

ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geographical data of 206 schools a ..

3 hours ago

SCC’s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVA’s services to citizens

5 hours ago
 Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.