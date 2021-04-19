Catlin wins third European Tour title in dramatic play-off

Atzenbrugg, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :American John Catlin claimed his third European Tour title since September with a thrilling play-off victory over German Maximilian Kieffer at the Austrian Open on Sunday.

The world number 124, who won the Andalucia Masters and Irish Open last year but has not finished in the top 20 of a tournament since, edged Kieffer on a fifth sudden-death hole.

Kieffer hit three balls in the water on the fifth extra trip to the par-three 18th and had to settle for second place.

Catlin's victory could take him into the world's top 80 as he bids to secure a first major championship appearance this year.

"I'd love to crack that top 50 in the world," he told europeantour.

com.

"Just get a chance to play in some major championships -- I've actually never played in a major. I'm thinking this gives me a very good chance to play in the US PGA Championship, that was kind of my goal.

"Hopefully it's good enough and to get into those events and to have the chance to win a major, that's been my goal since I was a kid." The pair finished tied on 14-under-par for the tournament, with Kieffer carding a final-round 66 and Catlin managing one shot better.

Overnight leaders Martin Kaymer and Alejandro Canizares could not keep pace.

Two-time major winner Kaymer finished third alone on 11-under.