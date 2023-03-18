UrduPoint.com

Cats Rescued From Türkiye Earthquakes Camping Next To Debris Of Their Homes

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Turkiyr, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Rescued cats have been camping next to the debris of their homes since Türkiye's southern region was hit on Feb. 6 by twin earthquakes, millions of lives were affected and not just people, but animals too.

In southern Hatay province, cats saved from under the rubble are being seen among the debris of collapsed buildings.

At least 48,448 people have been killed by the earthquakes that struck on Feb. 6, according to official figures.

More than 13 million people have been affected by the powerful quakes that rocked 11 Turkish provinces – Kahramanmaras, Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazig, and Sanliurfa.

