UrduPoint.com

Cattle Thieves Kill 38 Civilians In Northern Nigeria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 10:20 PM

Cattle thieves kill 38 civilians in northern Nigeria

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Armed cattle thieves on Sunday killed 38 people in three separate attacks in northern Nigeria's Kaduna state, a local official said, the latest bloodshed to roil the region.

The assailants, who usually ride on motorcycles, stormed the villages of Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya in the Giwa district, Samuel Aruwan, the internal affairs commissioner for Kaduna state said in a statement.

"Security agencies have confirmed.. that 38 people were killed across the locations attacked," Aruwan said.

"Houses, trucks, and cars were also burned, along with agricultural produce at various farms," he said.

So far 29 of the victims have been identified.

Northwest and central Nigeria have been plagued by criminals gangs of cattle thieves and kidnappers who raid villages, killing residents, stealing cattle and burning and looting homes.

The bandits have been increasingly targeting schools in mass abductions of schoolchildren to squeeze ransom from parents and authorities.

A months-long telecom shutdown and military operations in the region have failed to end the violence.

Kaduna has been one of the three states worst hit by the violence.

In August an armed gang stormed a heavily guarded elite military academy in Kaduna city, killing two officers and abducting another, in a daring attack that embarrassed the military.

The criminal gangs are known to maintain camps in the Rugu forest which straddles Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina and Niger states.

In recent days, youth groups have staged protests against the violence, which were dispersed by security forces, who detained protest organisers.

Related Topics

Attack Protest Katsina Kaduna Niger Nigeria August Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

MoHAP, NCEMA announce enforcement of &#039;Green P ..

MoHAP, NCEMA announce enforcement of &#039;Green Pass COVID Protocol&#039; in fe ..

51 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches UAE Declaration of Ar ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches UAE Declaration of Arabic Language

51 minutes ago
 First Global Arabic Language Summit kicks off at E ..

First Global Arabic Language Summit kicks off at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 ERC launches campaign to expand scope of health be ..

ERC launches campaign to expand scope of health beneficiaries

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Bahraini Ambassador ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Bahraini Ambassador at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Majid Al Futtaim

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.