Cause And 'people Responsible' For India Train Crash Identified: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Cause and 'people responsible' for India train crash identified: minister

New Delhi, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :India's Railway Minister said Sunday that the cause and people responsible for the country's worst train crash in decades had been identified, pointing to an electronic signal system without giving further details.

"We have identified the cause of the accident and the people responsible for it," India's Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told news agency ANI, but said it was "not appropriate" to give details before a final investigation report.

The death toll from Friday's crash near Balasore, in the eastern state of Odisha, was expected to climb above 288.

Ashwini said the "change that occurred during electronic interlocking, the accident happened due to that", a technical term referring to a complex signal system designed to stop trains colliding by arranging their movement on the tracks.

"Whoever did it, and how it happened, will be found out after proper investigation," he added.

