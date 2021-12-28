Cavani rescues Man Utd in Newcastle draw

Newcastle, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Ralf Rangnick accused his Manchester United stars of lacking aggression after Edinson Cavani rescued a 1-1 draw at struggling Newcastle on Monday.

Rangnick's side trailed to Allan Saint-Maximin's eye-catching early goal and were out-played for long periods at St James' Park.

Cavani came off the bench to bag his first goal since October in the second half, ensuring Rangnick avoided a first defeat in four games as United's interim manager.

But United remain in seventh place in the Premier League, seven points behind fourth placed Arsenal with two games in hand.

Rangnick had won his first two league games since taking over from the axed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but neither performance was especially convincing and this was another underwhelming effort.

"I didn't like the performance at all. We didn't control the game apart from a few moments. It's all about energy, physicality and who wins the second balls. In all those areas we weren't at our best," Rangnick said.

"You have to be able to win those direct duels.

Today was not a question of body language, it was a question of body physicality.

"If you want to be competitive you have to get physical and this was not the case in many parts of the game." United did have the excuse of the Covid outbreak that forced them into a 16-day period of inactivity since they won 1-0 at Norwich on December 11.

Their games against Brentford and Brighton were postponed, with the club's training ground shut for four days.

But regardless of the coronavirus chaos, Rangnick will know United must improve dramatically if they are to secure a top four finish.

"We need to be better and get more physical," he said. "We shouldn't be looking for excuses.

"We have to meet the demands in terms of speed, tempo and rhythm."Second bottom Newcastle ended a three-game losing streak, leaving them two points from safety after the most encouraging display of Eddie Howe's eight-match reign.

Although their Covid situation has improved, United still weren't able to return a completely clean bill of health after Sweden defender Victor Lindelof tested positive on Sunday.