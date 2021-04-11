UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cavendish Comes Close On Tour Of Turkey Opening Stage

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:40 PM

Cavendish comes close on Tour of Turkey opening stage

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Dutch sprinter Arvid de Kleijn of Rally Cycling won a bunch sprint on the opening stage of the Tour of Turkey on Sunday with veteran British rider Mark Cavendish finishing fourth.

After an unseasonable snowstorm Saturday organisers announced they would have to cancel the opener, a mountainous run to 1500m altitude at Urgup in the centre of the country.

But they then salvaged it by switching venue and staging a short, flat, inner-city 72.4km race 300km away.

The urban run was won in 1hr 35min 38sec by de Kleijn, who came from behind to overtake Kristoffer Halvorsen of Norway on the line, while Eduard Grosu of Romania took third as Cavendish eased off the pace when he saw he wouldn't win.

The stage marked the return to competition of Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen eight months after a high-speed crash in Poland in which he sustained head fractures and lost all his teeth.

He was given a warm send off at the start line with a standing ovation from his emotional team-mates.

Cavendish, 35, was looking for his own first win in three years, and is racing alongside Jakobsen in the Deceuninck Quick-Step team.

The 24-year-old Dutchman finished safely and was seen grinning broadly after the finish line.

Monday's second stage is a 144.9km circuit that will begin and end in Konya.

Related Topics

Turkey Cycling Norway Konya Poland Romania Sunday All From Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on cent ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on procedures for &#03 ..

1 hour ago

World Art Dubai’s 7th edition reaffirms UAE’s ..

2 hours ago

‘Cultural Faces’ becomes permanent exhibition ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Ma’kom in Rama ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates GDRFA’s building

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.