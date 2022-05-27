Cavendish Denied As De Bondt Wins Giro 18th Stage
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 01:40 AM
Treviso, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Belgian Dries De Bondt won stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday as a quartet of escapees defied a frantic bid from the sprinters to reel them in over the final kilometre.
The final flat stage on this 21-day race around Italy was supposed to be the last chance for sprinters such as Arnaud Demare and Mark Cavendish, but in a rare event the mass bunch sprint was denied by the escape group.
"It's a we question, not an I question. It was a collaboration (working together) until the last kilometre," De Bondt said.
"Everyone said Cavendish or Demare or (Alberto) Dainese was going to win - it was written in the stars.
"But there was no moment of doubt, nobody skipped one turn," he said of the escape.