Cavendish Storms Giro Stage 3, Van Der Poel Retains Lead

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Cavendish storms Giro stage 3, Van der Poel retains lead

Balatonfüred, Hungary, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Veteran Mark Cavendish won stage three of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday after launching a long sprint for the line at the end of a flat 201km run to Lake Balaton in Hungary.

Dutch overall leader Mathieu van der Poel retained the overall leader's pink jersey as Quick-Step's Cavendish easily outpaced FDJ's Arnaud Demare with Team UAE's Fernando Gaviria coming third.

It was a 16th stage win on the Giro for the 36-year-old Cavendish who is riding the Italian grand tour after a nine-year break.

He is the joint record holder for stage wins in the Tour de France after he defied the odds with a return to form in 2021.

In the overall standings Van der Poel leads Briton Simon Yates by 11 seconds and the 2017 Giro champion Tom Dumoulin is third at 15sec.

The race switches to Italy from Tuesday for the fourth stage that involves a steep climb up Mount Etna.

