Cavendish Takes Tour Of Oman Lead After Stage Win

Published February 12, 2022

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Sprinter Mark Cavendish won stage two of the Tour of Oman on Friday to take the overall lead from Fernando Gaviria.

Cavendish, 36, who has a joint-record 34 stage wins on the Tour de France, edged Australian Kaden Groves and Belgian Amaury Capiot after 167.5km finishing at the Sohar Corniche in the north of the country.

"I was looking forward to this sprint, as it was similar to a Tour de France one, with a long finishing straight of over one kilometre," Cavendish said.

"It's been only a few weeks since I returned on my bike following that crash on the track, so I am quite satisfied with my form," he said in reference to his Six Days of Ghent crash on a wet patch of track in November that left him with broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Colombian Gaviria was fourth Friday after claiming Thursday's opening stage, ahead of Cavendish.

Saturday's third day of action is a 180km run between Sultan Qaboos University and Qurayyat.

