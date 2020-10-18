UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Caviezel Surprises In First Run Of Men's Skiing World Cup Season

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

Caviezel surprises in first run of men's skiing World Cup season

Sölden, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Swiss skier Gino Caviezel created a surprise on the first run of the men's World Cup season with the fastest run in the opening leg of the giant slalom in Soelden.

In a race held on sunny but deserted slopes, Caviezel completed his run in 1min 08.

13sec narrowly ahead of a bunch of event favourites with 14 of the top 35 starters within one second.

Slovenian Zan Kranjec was second 0.06sec behind followed by Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen and Frenchman Alexis Pinturault, who won last year at Soelden.

Related Topics

World Event Top Race

Recent Stories

India reports more than 61,000 COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia allows citizens, residents to perform ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi to host oil and gas industryâ€™s largest ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 15,099 new coronavirus cases, 185 d ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: World must rush to avoid Covid-19 deja ..

4 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 39.51 million, deat ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.