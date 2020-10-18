(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sölden, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Swiss skier Gino Caviezel created a surprise on the first run of the men's World Cup season with the fastest run in the opening leg of the giant slalom in Soelden.

In a race held on sunny but deserted slopes, Caviezel completed his run in 1min 08.

13sec narrowly ahead of a bunch of event favourites with 14 of the top 35 starters within one second.

Slovenian Zan Kranjec was second 0.06sec behind followed by Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen and Frenchman Alexis Pinturault, who won last year at Soelden.