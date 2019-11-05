UrduPoint.com
Cavs Guard Porter Gets One-game NBA Ban For Ref Contact

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:30 AM

Cavs guard Porter gets one-game NBA ban for ref contact

New York, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. was suspended one game without pay by the NBA on Monday for improperly making contact with a game official, the league announced.

The incident took place at the end of the third quarter of Sunday's 131-111 victory by the Dallas Mavericks at Cleveland.

Porter will miss the Cavaliers' Tuesday home game against Boston.

The Cavaliers are off to a 2-4 start to the 2019-20 campaign while the Mavericks are 4-2.

Porter, a 19-year-old guard, was the 30th and final pick of the first round in this year's NBA Draft by Milwaukee but was traded to Cleveland via Detroit.

The Seattle left-hander made his NBA debut in a start 12 days ago in a loss to Orlando.

Porter's father was fatally shot in July 2004 while trying to help someone being attacked. Kevin Jr., only four at the time, was raised by his mother.

After a stellar prep career, Porter played one college season at Southern California before making himself eligible for the NBA Draft.

