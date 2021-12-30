Cavs guard Rubio out or season with torn knee ligament

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio will miss the rest of the NBA season with a torn ligament in his left knee, the team said Wednesday.

Spain's Rubio was hurt in Cleveland's 108-104 loss to the Pelicans in New Orleans on Tuesday.

He was driving toward the basket and slipped as he planted his right foot, his left knee buckling as he fell to the ground with less than three minutes left in the contest.

Rubio was carried off the floor by teammates Kevin love and Isaac Okoro.

Rubio, who is under contract through this season, had an MRI exam on Wednesday that revealed the severity of the injury.

The Cavaliers said they would update the 31-year-old's status "as appropriate."Rubio also tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during his rookie NBA season in Minnesota in 2012.

His loss is a blow to the Cavs, who have won 20 games after going just 22-50 last season.