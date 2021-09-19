CCCP launches series of online cultural activities

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :China Cultural Center in Pakistan (CCCP) has launched a series of online cultural activities for celebrating "2021 Mid-Autumn Festival: A Moonmoment to Remember" in Pakistan.

According to a press release issued here, the Mid-Autumn Festival is an important traditional festival of the Chinese nation. With ancient legends and touching stories, it embodies mankind's vision for a harmonious and happy life.

The festival was being jointly organized by Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation of China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Network of International Culturalink Entities, overseas China Cultural Centers and China Tourism Offices. The large scale brand activities was being launched for people around the world from September 18 to October 6.

During this period, some exciting event previews and highlights will be launched for viewers. The theme of this activity is based on traditional Mid-Autumn Festival culture, focusing around four major section which include "Mid-Autumn Festival Classics", "Food Delicacies of Mid-Autumn", "Mid-Autumn Ode to Music" and "Mid-Autumn poetry and Chorale" aimed at promoting culture and tourism through virtual exhibitions, online concerts, food workshops, short videos, mini training classes and other forms of rich and colorful activities.

The festival would promote Chinese traditional festivals and cultural customs in a comprehensive and three-dimensional way, convey the value of "family harmony, social harmony", and express the best wishes for "reunion, harmony and health".