CDC 'let the country down' on coronavirus testing: White House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The White House rebuked the top US health agency on Sunday, saying "it let the country down" on providing testing crucial to the battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been under intense scrutiny since producing a faulty test for COVID-19 that caused weeks of delays in the US response.

Critics have pointed out that it could simply have accepted kits made by the World Health Organization, which has been producing them since late January, instead of insisting on developing its own test.

"Early on in this crisis, the CDC, which really had the most trusted brand around the world in this space, really let the country down with the testing," Navarro told NBC's "Meet the Press.""Because not only did they keep the testing within the bureaucracy, they had a bad test. And that did set us back."The food and Drug Administration has also criticized the CDC for not following its own protocols in manufacturing COVID-19 tests. The errors were not corrected until late February.