UrduPoint.com

CDC Overrules Panel To Back Covid Boosters For At-risk Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 01:50 PM

CDC overrules panel to back Covid boosters for at-risk workers

Washington, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday overruled its own panel of health experts to back Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shots for individuals at high risk of exposure because of their jobs.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the agency had to act on "complex, often imperfect data" for the greater good of public health.

"In a pandemic, even with uncertainty, we must take actions that we anticipate will do the greatest good," she said in a statement.

The CDC also backed the panel's recommendation of booster shots for over-65s and some with underlying medical conditions.

"I believe we can best serve the nation's public health needs by providing booster doses for the elderly, those in long-term care facilities, people with underlying medical conditions, and for adults at high risk of disease from occupational and institutional exposures," Walensky said.

The recommendations are only for people who had their vaccine doses at least six months ago.

That means about 26 million people in the United States are eligible for a third jab, the CDC said, including about 13 million people aged 65 and older.

The decision comes after food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday approved Pfizer booster shots for a broader swathe of the American public.

Those workers eligible because of a higher risk of Covid exposure include teachers, grocery store employees, health care workers and prison inmates.

A day before the CDC recommendation, its expert committee voted against offering booster shots to workers in the higher risk category, adding to confusion around the campaign.

The hours-long debate left several experts torn, as the scientific community has so far failed to reach consensus on whether a coronavirus vaccine booster shot is necessary at this time.

Some experts have concerns about the lack of data on the efficacy and safety of adding another shot to the Pfizer vaccine regimen.

The original two doses are still proving successful at keeping the vast majority of their recipients out of the hospital with coronavirus, they say.

But data does suggest that the vaccine's efficacy against infection does significantly decline in older people over time.

The Biden administration had originally planned on a mass campaign to administer third doses to all recipients of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, starting September 20.

But experts at the FDA rejected that plan last week.

Related Topics

United States September All From Best Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

1 hour ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

2 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

1 hour ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

1 hour ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

1 hour ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.