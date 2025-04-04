Celebrating Eid under shadow of guns

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Valiant sons of the soil stood guard to protect our geographical and ideological boundaries when whole the nation was enjoying Eid-ul-Fitr. Deployed at restive Pak-Afghan border along Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Kashmir and parts of Balochistan came together to celebrate Eid with unwavering dedication.

Their unmatched valor spoke highly of their courage and commitment as they could fall prey to any ambush or inadvertent fire from notorious hideouts of terrorists and saboteurs. The celebrations of defenders, though humble at deployment posts, served as a testament to their resilience, determination and unwavering gallantry to protect motherland from internal and external threats.

When we were celebrating Eid by embracing dear ones, their lone source of exchanging pleasantries was a phone call and voice message or video call on WhatsApp on this festive occasion.

"I may not be with my family today on this joyous occasion of Eid, but I feel their prayers and immense love despite being far away from home,” said Jibran Khan, an FC Subedar deployed at Parachinar Kurram, near Pak-Afghan border.

“For us, Eid is even more than being to be with our loved ones when we are sacrificing at borders to ensure peace and dignity for our country and protecting our motherland," he said.

Jibran Khan, whose late father, Subedar ® Misri Khan, had also served in Pakistan Army, recalled the golden advices of his father and said, "Pakistan has given us respect, honor and identity and we are ready to offer every sacrifice for its defense. My father had always prayed for martyrdom and he was too ready to lay down his life for my beloved country."

For these soldiers, Eid is not just a celebration but a deep connected to a noble cause of defending Pakistan.

“Eid gives us hope and strength. It reminds us of the lessons of brotherhood and unity every day,” said Jibran Khan.

From special Eid prayers to sharing meals and meeting with fellow soldiers, the Pakistani soldiers and FC troops get together to strengthen bonds of friendship.

To express love with the defenders of Pakistan, the students of Peshawar have prepared special Eid greeting cards and dispatched for those performing duties at borders and restive regions. These Eid cards were delivered to the soldiers deployed on forward locations.

The participation of top commanders of Pakistan Army with troops on Eid days had doubled the happiness of officers and jawans of armed forces.

On Eid day, General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff visited Wana in South Waziristan and Chehkan in Dera Ismail Khan and he spent Eid day with officers and troops employed on the Western Border.

According to ISPR, the COAS had extended warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to troops, lauding their unwavering dedication and exemplary service to the nation. “Your commitment and resilience not only secure our homeland but also exemplify your profound love for Pakistan,” he had stated.

The COAS also appreciated performance of the Armed Forces and LEAs and their unflinching courage and commitment against the menace of terrorism.

Acknowledging the formations’ tireless efforts, the COAS attributed their achievements to the sacrifices of our martyrs and those who are committed to a revered cause of peace and stability.

Security experts said the presence of COAS and his interaction with troops on Eid day has not only bolstered their morale but also encouraged them to fight out all threats to our security.

Entire nation also extended facilitations to our brave soldiers on Eid-ul-Fitr with prayers for their security and success. As the history of sacrifices by our officers and jawans is matchless, we cannot help paying homage to legends like Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed (NH), Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed (NH), Major Shahbir Sharif (NH), Major Tufail Shaheed (NH), Rashid Minhas (NH), Kargil hero Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (NH) and thousands others who laid down their lives for the motherland without hesitating for a wink of an eye.

“Eid Mubarak to all our valiant troops defending our frontiers in these challenging times,” said Manzoorul Haq, former ambassador. “The untiring efforts of our Armed Forces have significantly reduced terrorism in KP.”

“Since, you stand guard at frontiers, the citizens celebrate Eid with peace,” he said. “Your sacrifices do not go unnoticed; you are the pride of our nation.”

Noted Pashto musician and pride of performance Khayal Muhammad and tv actor Javed Babar also offered Eid greetings to the brave soldiers of Pakistan. "You are the ones sacrificing lives for our safety. We salute your courage and gallantry in frustrating evil designs of inimical forces."

Misal Khan, a retired information officer, echoed similar sentiments and said, “our soldiers keep us safe even during momentous occasion of Eid. May Allah protect them from every threat.”

While their celebrations may be modest at borders, the resilience, faith and patriotism of our brave soldiers form a powerful narrative; “we all stand united for Pakistan and ready to render every sacrifice for its defense.”

Since, our soldiers remain steadfast in ensuring peace and stability, let us pray for their safety and pay homage to those sons of soil who have rendered exemplary sacrifices for the motherland.

APP/fam/maz (APP Feature Service)