UrduPoint.com

Celebrities Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul Charged For Touting Crypto

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Celebrities Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul charged for touting crypto

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Actress Lindsay Lohan, YouTuber Jake Paul and six other celebrities were charged by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for touting cryptocurrencies on social media without disclosing that they were paid to do so.

The charges come as part of a case targeting entrepreneur Justin Sun for marketing Tronix and BitTorrent crypto assets without registering with the relevant authorities, and for manipulating crypto trading on his platform.

The case is one of several from the enforcer of US rules on the financial markets that has stepped up its crackdown on cryptocurrencies since the spectacular collapse of industry leader FTX at the end of last year.

The SEC alleges that Sun sought to boost Tronix by artificially creating the appearance of trade on the secondary market by having his own employees buy and sell the asset.

"This case demonstrates again the high-risk investors face when crypto asset securities are offered and sold without proper disclosure," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler in a statement.

Sun also induced investors to purchase cryptocurrency through a campaign in which he and his celebrity promoters hid the fact they were paid for their tweets, Gensler said.

Without admitting or denying their guilt, Lohan and Paul agreed to pay $40,670 and $101,887 in restitution and fines respectively.

Pornographic film actress Michele Mason (also known as Kendra Lust), rapper Lil Yachty (Miles Parks McCollum), singers Ne-Yo (Shaffer Smith) and Akon (Aliaune Thiam) have also agreed to settle the lawsuit.

Rapper Soulja Boy (DeAndre Cortez Way) and YouTube singer Austin Mahone were not part of the settlement.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Exchange Social Media Buy Gary Austin Lindsay Lohan Cryptocurrency Market YouTube From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold jumps as US Fed signals rate-hike pause immin ..

Gold jumps as US Fed signals rate-hike pause imminent

8 hours ago
 Gulf banks raise interest rates following US Feder ..

Gulf banks raise interest rates following US Federal Reserve hike

8 hours ago
 President of UAE exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

President of UAE exchanges Ramadan greetings with Arab heads of state

9 hours ago
 US stocks, treasury yields retreat as Fed signals ..

US stocks, treasury yields retreat as Fed signals pause in rate hikes

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.