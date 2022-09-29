UrduPoint.com

Celebs Heap Praises On Ali Abbas As 'Wafa-Be-Mol' Bags Prestigious Award

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Congratulations have started to pour in for renowned actor Ali Abbas as his much-loved project 'Wafa-Be-Mol' has bagged the best soap award and Pakistani celebrities have showed their full support by reacting to the wonderful news.

Overwhelmed with love and excitement, Abbas took to his social media handle and penned a heartfelt thank you note while sharing a couple of photos holding the prestigious award. "Nine years in the making; thanks to my parents for all their prayers; thanks to my siblings and family for their trust and support and thanks to all of my fans who have always loved me. You guys are amazing," he wrote.

Furthermore, the young star also extended gratitude to his wife for being his biggest strength. "Thank you my beautiful wife Hamna Ali for always being my strength and holding on to my love even in the most difficult of times" he wrote, adding "Last but not the least Raeesa and Salaar my beautiful miracles" Abbas concluded the lengthy note with a heart emoticon.

Right after the drama awards went on air, there has been an outpouring of love and support from showbiz big wigs as well as fans.

The 'Zakham' sensation Agha Ali turned to his Instagram account and penned "Many congratulations to my cousin and brother Ali Abbas for getting the award, truly deserved." Jumping on the bandwagon, Muhammad Faizan Sheikh also revealed why he was not surprised on the star's achievement. "I always knew you were made for this; it is the first of many more to come, so proud of you," he said.

While, Imran Ashraf who has won the award for his super hit drama serial 'Ranjha Ranjha Kardi,' he too was all praise for the actor.

