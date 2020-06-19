UrduPoint.com
Celta Capitalise On Emergency Signing Rule To Bring In Nolito

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

Celta capitalise on emergency signing rule to bring in Nolito

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Nolito joined Celta Vigo on Thursday after the club used Spain's emergency signing rule to replace an injured goalkeeper with a striker.

Celta capitalised on the same rule that allowed Barcelona to buy Martin Braithwaite from Leganes in February after they activated Braithwaite's release clause.

"This new signing for the last stage of this season could not arouse greater excitement," read a statement from Celta.

With goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez suffering a long-term knee injury, Celta were given permission to make a signing outside the transfer window.

But instead of buying a back-up goalkeeper, they agreed a deal with Sevilla to sign Nolito, the former Manchester City striker, who has 16 caps for Spain.

Nolito played more than 100 matches for Celta before leaving in 2016 for City and joining Sevilla a year later.

Celta will hope the 33-year-old can give them a timely boost in their battle against relegation from La Liga.

They sit 17th, two points above the bottom three, with a crunch game at home to Alaves to come on Sunday.

