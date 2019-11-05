UrduPoint.com
Celta Vigo Hire Garcia After Dismissing Escriba

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

Celta Vigo hire Garcia after dismissing Escriba

Madrid, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Celta Vigo have appointed Oscar Garcia as coach until the end of the season, a day after the Spanish La Liga outfit parted company with Fran Escriba.

The 46-year-old former Barcelona player has won league titles with Maccabi Tel Aviv and Red Bull Salzburg and takes Celta to the Nou Camp to play La Liga leaders Barca on Saturday.

The Catalan coach takes over at Celta with the Atlantic coast outfit third bottom on nine points after 12 games having lost four on the bounce.

