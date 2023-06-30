Celtic and Australia midfielder Mooy retires

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Midfielder Aaron Mooy called time on his career for both club and country Friday, informing Celtic and Australia of his immediate retirement.

The 32-year-old has been a mainstay of the Socceroos since his debut in 2015, featuring heavily in their 2018 and 2022 World Cup campaigns.

After successful spells with Manchester City, Huddersfield and Brighton, he moved to Celtic last year to help them secure the Scottish treble under former Australia boss Ange Postecoglou.

"I've had the honour of playing alongside some of the best footballers that Australia has produced, creating lifelong friendships along the way," he said in a statement.

"This has been a hugely difficult decision (to retire), but I feel the time is right for the next generation to be given the opportunity to experience international football." Football Australia chief James Johnson paid tribute to a player he said had made a massive contribution to Australian football.

"When you take a moment and look at the trajectory of Aaron's career, along with his various achievements for club and country, you see the marks of an eminently talented footballer," he said.

"In now closing this chapter of his life, Aaron joins some illustrious company, having played consistently in the EPL (English Premier League), appeared at multiple World Cups and capped more than 50 times for his country." Mooy scored seven goals in 42 appearances in his sole season at Celtic and lifted silverware for the first time since leaving Australia in the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and League Cup.

"Clearly we are disappointed that Aaron will be retiring, however, it is something we absolutely respect," said Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

"He has done so much in the game for a number of clubs and for his country and he deserves to make this decision on his own terms.

"I am delighted for Aaron that he has gone out on a real high after making such a telling contribution to Celtic last season and that, together with all his other achievements, should be a real source of pride to him."