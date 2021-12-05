Celtic close gap to Rangers at top of Scottish Premiership

London, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Australia international Tom Rogic scored a superb solo goal as Celtic cut the gap to Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers to four points with an emphatic 3-0 win over Dundee United on Sunday.

David Turnbull also scored an outstanding goal in a one-sided first half and Ange Postecoglou's only frustration would be that his side did not further boost their goal difference.

Midfielder Rogic opened the scoring in the 19th minute, gliding through one challenge after an excellent first touch, dribbling in between two United players on the edge of the box and curling the ball around Charlie Mulgrew and inside Benjamin Siegrist's far post.

Midfielder Turnbull missed two good chances, the second after a brilliant one-touch move, before finding the net five minutes before half time.

Callum McGregor spotted his run, lofted a pass, and the former Motherwell midfielder flicked the ball over Siegrist and knocked it home from close range.

Celtic were not as dominant after the break but forward Kyogo Furuhashi was denied several times and United could not force their way back into the game.

Any lingering doubt was removed when Celtic's substitutes combined in the 81st minute.

Liel Abada cushioned Nir Bitton's diagonal into the path of Liam Scales and the left-back produced a measured first-time finish from 18 yards via a deflection off Ryan Edwards.

Celtic manager Postecoglou said he was pleased with the consistency shown by his team, who now have 35 points after 16 matches, four behind champions Rangers.

"It was really solid from start to end," he told the BBC.

"We didn't let Dundee United get any respite at any time. We could have got more goals, but overall a real solid performance.

"What we're trying to be and want to be is better every week. We've been consistent for quite a while now, home and away, and that level of performance has to stay.

"Tom Rogic has let himself down a bit this season with his finishing, but he did that today."