Celtic manager Lennon hails 'massive win' over Aberdeen

(@FahadShabbir)

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Celtic manager Neil Lennon praised his side's character following a battling 2-1 win away to Aberdeen at a windswept Pittodrie on Sunday that saw his reigning champions close in on a ninth successive Scottish title.

The Hoops took an early lead through Callum McGregor's 10th-minute goal but the Dons were level well before half-time thanks to an equaliser from Ash Taylor.

Victory left runaway Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic 10 points ahead of Rangers, who have a game in hand, after their arch Glasgow rivals won 1-0 at home to Livingston later on Sunday in a match delayed 24 hours by a waterlogged pitch.

Celtic did not have things all in their own way in a match played in the fall-out from Storm Dennis and they had to wait until nine minutes from time for Kristoff Ajer's winning goal.

- 'Resilience' - "I'm thrilled," said Northern Irishman Lennon. "It's a massive win in treacherously difficult conditions to play football. All credit to the players who dug out a marvellous result for us.

The former Celtic midfielder added: "You can't always play slick, quick football and we had to grind it out today.

"We've a bit of character and resilience. We're not getting ahead of ourselves, there's a lot of football yet to play but in the context of the run that we're on it's a big win." Rangers, who have a game in hand over Celtic, kept their flagging title bid alive after the weather relented sufficiently at a windswept Ibrox for their game with Livingston to go ahead.

Scott Arfield scored the only goal of a match where Livingston hit the post just shy of the hour mark when he shot between the legs of goalkeeper Ryan Schofield after the 20-year-old had made three good saves.

It was a much needed win for Steven Gerrard's side following their 2-1 loss away to Kilmarnock in midweek.

But afterwards the Rangers manager criticised referee Euan Anderson and his officials for offside decisions that denied his side further goals from Alfredo Morelos and substitute Florian Kamberi.

Liverpool great Gerrard also said the Light Blues should have been awarded a penalty when Livingston defender Ciaron Brown appeared to handle the ball on the line.

"We aren't firing on all cylinders at the minute so it is important that you get over the line and we did that today but we could have done it more convincingly," said Gerrard. "Disappointed in the officials today, I must say.

"I think he (Anderson) got the second one just right, we accept that one but Morelos' one is onside and there is a stonewall penalty. It is a blatant handball."Sunday's other match in Scotland's top flight saw Hibernian move to within five points of third place with a 2-1 win at Kilmarnock.

Hibs midfielder Greg Docherty's fine first-half strike gave the visitors the lead at Rugby Park and, after Chris Burke had equalised, Adam Jackson put the Edinburgh club in front again on the stroke of half-time.