UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Celtic, Rangers Recover From Slow Starts For Comfortable Wins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 07:30 PM

Celtic, Rangers recover from slow starts for comfortable wins

Glasgow, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Celtic maintained their 100 percent start to the Scottish Premiership season after conceding early on to beat Kilmarnock 3-1 at Celtic Park.

Rangers also started slowly away at St. Johnstone, but blew away the hosts after the break to win 4-0 in Perth and remain just three points behind their arch rivals after six games.

Both of the Glasgow giants had been in Europa League action on Thursday and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard bemoaned the scheduling of an early Sunday start for both sides.

Fatigued by their efforts in Europe, both Celtic and Rangers started slowly with Kilmarnock taking the lead in Glasgow through Eamonn Brophy.

However, Neil Lennon's men settled any nerves just before the break when Odsonne Edouard powered home James Forrest's cross.

Edouard struck again early in the second-half to put the Scottish champions in front and Ryan Christie made the points safe from close range just before the hour mark.

Rangers posed little threat in the first 45 minutes at McDiarmid Park, but never looked in trouble once Alfredo Morelos fired high into the net just two minutes into the second period.

Connor Goldson's header then doubled the visitors' advantage before Gerrard introduced Jermain Defoe for Morelos 11 minutes from time.

That was still enough time for the 36-year-old to score twice as Defoe finished off a counter-attack from a St.Johnstone corner to make it 3-0 before an emphatic finish in the final minute rounded off the scoring.

Related Topics

Rangers Europe Perth Glasgow Lead Sunday From

Recent Stories

Amal Al Qubaisi receives Head of China’s Supreme ..

36 minutes ago

Emirati-Saudi non-oil trade reach AED417.6 billion ..

36 minutes ago

AWST 2020 goes online: 47 clubs from 11 nations re ..

51 minutes ago

ADGM, DPM sign agreement enabling real estate titl ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Zayed, President of Togo review relation ..

1 hour ago

UAE citizens abroad start voting for FNC elections

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.