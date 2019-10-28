UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Celtic Romp To 4-0 Win Against Aberdeen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Celtic romp to 4-0 win against Aberdeen

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Celtic manager Neil Lennon praised his "outstanding" side after they rounded off a magnificent week with a 4-0 dismantling of Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The Hoops' dramatic 2-1 Europa League win over Lazio on Thursday followed a 6-0 thrashing of Ross County last weekend and Lennon's team powered to another impressive victory at Pittodrie.

French forward Odsonne Edouard struck in the 10th minute before 18-year-old Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong doubled that lead five minutes later with his first Hoops goal since signing from Manchester City in September.

Derek McInnes's side offered little resistance and further first-half strikes from attackers James Forrest and Mohamed Elyounoussi left Aberdeen in tatters and their supporters far from happy, with Celtic cruising the second half.

The champions started the game ahead of Rangers at the top of the table by virtue of having scored one more goal than their fierce rivals and soon added to their tally.

"It was a special 45 minutes off the back of a great week," said Lennon. "I have to pay enormous credit to the players, they were outstanding.

"We were ruthless. The confidence, quality and the athleticism of the players was all in evidence today. We're in a good place at the minute. We're not getting carried away, but to come here and win as emphatically as that is very pleasing.

"It's a magnificent performance, to come here and play like that against a very good side."Rangers were due to host Motherwell in the later match on Sunday.

Related Topics

Rangers Jeremie Aberdeen Lead September Sunday All From Top Manchester City

Recent Stories

Brazilian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosq ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurate ..

2 hours ago

UAE delivers medical aid to contain diphtheria in ..

2 hours ago

UAE delivers food aid to Hodeidah

2 hours ago

MFNCA launches domain name in Arabic

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Brazilian President

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.