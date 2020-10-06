Celtic secure loan deal for Uruguayan international Laxalt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Celtic signed Uruguayan international Diego Laxalt on a season-long loan from AC Milan on Monday.

The Scottish champions were in the market for a left-back since Boli Bolingoli broke coronavirus restrictions by returning from a trip to Spain without quarantining in August.

Bolingoli has not played for the club since and was loaned out to Istanbul Basaksehir last month.

Laxalt has 24 caps for Uruguay and has played for both Milan clubs as well as loan spells at Bologna, Empoli and Genoa in Serie A.

"Celtic Football Club are delighted to announce that Uruguayan internationalist, Diego Laxalt, has joined the club on loan from AC Milan until the end of the season," Celtic said in a statement.

The 27-year-old becomes Celtic's sixth signing of the transfer window after the arrivals of Vasilis Barkas, Albian Ajeti and David Turnbull plus loan deals for Shane Duffy and Moi Elyounoussi.

Laxalt could make his debut in the first Old Firm clash for 10 months when Rangers visit Celtic Park on October 17.