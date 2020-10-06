UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Celtic Secure Loan Deal For Uruguayan International Laxalt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 02:10 AM

Celtic secure loan deal for Uruguayan international Laxalt

London, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Celtic signed Uruguayan international Diego Laxalt on a season-long loan from AC Milan on Monday.

The Scottish champions were in the market for a left-back since Boli Bolingoli broke coronavirus restrictions by returning from a trip to Spain without quarantining in August.

Bolingoli has not played for the club since and was loaned out to Istanbul Basaksehir last month.

Laxalt has 24 caps for Uruguay and has played for both Milan clubs as well as loan spells at Bologna, Empoli and Genoa in Serie A.

"Celtic Football Club are delighted to announce that Uruguayan internationalist, Diego Laxalt, has joined the club on loan from AC Milan until the end of the season," Celtic said in a statement.

The 27-year-old becomes Celtic's sixth signing of the transfer window after the arrivals of Vasilis Barkas, Albian Ajeti and David Turnbull plus loan deals for Shane Duffy and Moi Elyounoussi.

Laxalt could make his debut in the first Old Firm clash for 10 months when Rangers visit Celtic Park on October 17.

Related Topics

Football Loan Rangers Visit Boli Bologna Genoa Milan David Istanbul Spain Uruguay August October Market From AC Milan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Purchasing Managers&#039; Index in UAE up to 11-mo ..

1 hour ago

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Condemn 'Unprecedented' ..

2 hours ago

Syrian Militants Intimidate Refugees Who Refuse to ..

2 hours ago

NATO chief tells Turkey to help calm Karabakh conf ..

3 hours ago

Canada Suspends Export Permits to Turkey Amid Nago ..

3 hours ago

NCEMA adopts monitoring, inspection system to veri ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.