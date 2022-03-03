Celtic stay three points clear of Rangers in Scottish Premiership

Glasgow, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Celtic maintained their three-point lead over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday, beating St Mirren 2-0 as their fierce rivals edged past St Johnstone 1-0.

Second-half goals from Cameron Carter-Vickers and Callum McGregor earned the win for Celtic after they dropped two points at the weekend.

Carter-Vickers lashed home from close range to ease the tension at Parkhead 10 minutes after the break after Celtic had struggled to cut through a well-drilled visiting team.

The opener did not open the floodgates but Celtic's lead was never threatened before McGregor doubled it in the 81st minute when he drilled home from inside the box.

Celtic are three points clear of Rangers with nine games remaining.

"We dominated the ball and it's hard when the opposition sits so deep," Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou told the BBC.

"I thought we were solid, we stayed composed and did what we had to do to wear down the opposition.

" Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers squandered a two-goal lead at the weekend to draw with Motherwell but scored against St Johnstone in the third minute on Wednesday.

The Saints' backline was dissected all too easily by a delicate touch from Alfredo Morelos on the edge of the penalty area and Glen Kamara ignored offside pleas to tuck a calm finish past static goalkeeper Elliot Parish.

Earlier on Wednesday it was confirmed that Celtic and Rangers would meet for the first time outside Glasgow, in the Sydney Super Cup.

The four-team tournament, taking place in November during the break in domestic football for the World Cup, will also feature A-League teams Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers.

The announcement sparked fierce criticism from some fans of both Glasgow clubs but Rangers commercial director James Bisgrove said it would be a big boost financially.